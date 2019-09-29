UVa-Wise football drops conference game to Carson-Newman

Carson-Newman puts up 557 total yards of offense on the way to a 42-7 win over UVa-Wise. The Cavaliers (1-3, 0-2 SAC) are still searching for their first conference win since joining the Southern Athletic Conference this year.

The lone Cavaliers touchdown came in the first quarter, as quarterback Garrett Cropp found Shaheim Revel on a short route, and Revel did the rest for a 22 yard score and his first career touchdown.

This play actually gave UVa-Wise the 7-0 lead in the opening quarter, but the Eagles would go on to put up 42 unanswered points and take the win.

The Cavs next game is on the road against nationally-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne.