UT vs South Carolina: What you need to know

COLUMBIA, SC – OCTOBER 27: Keisean Nixon #9 of the South Carolina Gamecocks tries to tackle Marquez Callaway #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Volunteers are hosting the Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Here’s all the information you need to know before Saturday’s SEC East showdown.

Kickoff

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eastern time at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Weather

Tickets

Tickets are still available for the game on the UT Athletic’s Office’s website.

Ticket prices range from $85 – $50.

Where can you watch

The game will be airing on the SEC Network and will be available for streaming on WatchESPN.

The Vols so far

Saturday’s game will mark the first of Tennessee’s last five games, and the last chance the Vols have to pull off a winning season. At best, the Vols can finish 7-5, supposing they win out.

After a game against Alabama that was really closer than the score reflected, the Vols have essentially left the meat grinder of the season.

Unfortunately for the Vols, the South Carolina allows fewer rushing yards, and averages more passing and rushing yards per game. The Vols do allow fewer passing yards on average, but that’s about the only positive first-glance stat.

After a late-game fumble on the 1-yard line from Jarrett Guarantano against Alabama (which led to a 100-yard touchdown run), Vol Nation is pretty riled up where the quarterback is concerned.

Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt has said it is doubtful QB Brian Maurer will play on Saturday after not practicing during the week due to injuries. Pruitt has said redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout will have an opportunity to play in the game.

The Gamecocks so far

If you live under a rock, you might be the only person who didn’t hear that the Gamecocks upset the Georgia Bulldawgs.

South Carolina defeated the then-No. 3 Dawgs in double overtime, 20-17.

Head Coach Will Muschamp is no friend to Vol Nation, since he went 4-0 against the Vols while coaching at Florida, and that has been pushed to 7-0 during his time at South Carolina.

One of the powerhouses of the Gamecocks is wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who has 40 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns after seven games this season.

The Gamecocks are a 4.5 point favorite over the Vols, according to ESPN.