UT vs. Georgia: What to expect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Volunteers are hosting the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs Saturday.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s SEC Showdown.

Kickoff

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM Eastern time at Neyland Stadium.

Weather

Saturday’s forecast is predicted to be partly cloudy and 87 degrees at kickoff.

Tickets

Tickets to Saturday’s game are available on the UT Athletic’s Office’s website.

Remaining tickets range from $110 – $135.

Where to Watch

The game will be airing on ESPN and is also available for streaming on WatchESPN.

Vols fans can also listen on the Vol Network.

The Vols so far

It has been what very well may be remembered as the roughest start in UT living memory.

The Vols are going into their second conference game 1-3, with their only win against the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

The team has yet to find their rhythm and many fans are hoping for a quarterback change, in the hopes that either Brian Maurer or JT Shrout will play, rather than Guarantano.

With Georgia being the first game in the “meat grinder,” the Vols need to focus on running an effective offense and avoiding turnovers, which was a key factor in their loss to Florida two weeks ago.

The Dawgs so far

Undefeated so far this season. No. 3 in the nation. A powerhouse no doubt.

Georgia has absolutely dominated every one of their opponents, with the exception of Notre Dame, who they beat 23-17.

Georgia’s starting quarterback, seasoned starter Jake Fromm, has yet to throw an interception all season.

UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt has said that this is probably the best Georgia team he can remember at this point in the season.

The Vols have their work cut out for them.