UT vs. Alabama: What you need to know

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJHL) – Vols fans were thrilled to see a W last week, but most aren’t getting their hopes up as the Volunteers travel to take on the No. 1 Alabama.

Here’s what you need to know about the SEC battle on Saturday, October 19.

Kickoff

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Weather

The forecast for kickoff time is partly cloudy and 71 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tickets

Only a few tickets are still available for Saturday’s game. You can find tickets on the University of Alabama’s Athletics Office’s website.

The remaining tickets are currently priced at $95.

Where to watch

The game will be aired on ESPN and will be available for streaming on WatchESPN.

The Vols so far

The Vols are 2-4 so far, which makes bowl game eligibility a near-fantasy after the first half of their season.

Last week, the Vols managed to acquire their first conference win by defeating Mississippi State 20-10 in Knoxville.

Defensively, the Vols easily played their best game of the season, holding the Bulldogs to the fewest rushing yards they’ve had this season.

The offense played conservatively, which seemed to work best given the situation. However, the Crimson Tide is no Mississippi State.

The Vols are a HEAVY underdog going into the matchup, and that includes every single facet of the game.

The Tide so far

The Crimson Tide is No. 1 for a reason.

Alabama is 6-0, and at this point in the season, their last remaining real matchup is against LSU on November 9.

The Tide offense is led by Tua Talovaglia, who threw his FIRST interception in college football last week. Talovaglia is backed up by receivers like Henry Ruggs III and rushers like Najee Harris.

The Tide has yet to even cut a game close, with their closest being a 19-point victory over Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide is a 34.5-point favorite over the Vols according to ESPN.