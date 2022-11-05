JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The much-awaited Tennessee-Georgia college football game will air today at 3:30 p.m. on News Channel 11.

Vols fans are gearing up for one of the most anticipated games of the year.

The Big Orange and Bulldogs each enter the contest with perfect 8-0 records. On Tuesday, Tennessee was selected as the No. 1 team in the initial ESPN College Football Playoff Rankings, while Georgia was slated at No. 3.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series over the Vols, 26-23-2. UGA has won ten of the last 12 meetings between the two schools, including five-straight games.

Josh Dobbs’ hail-mary heave to Jujuan Jennings in 2016 is the last time UT topped the Dawgs. Tennessee won that game, 34-31.

News Channel 11 sports director Kenny Hawkins plans to be live from Athens, Georgia following the game and the News Channel 11 sports team will have highlights and reactions from the SEC showdown at 11 p.m.