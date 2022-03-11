Five Volunteers scored in double figures with the Knoxville squad winning 72-59

TAMPA, Fla. (WJHL) – The Tennessee men’s basketball team kicked off its SEC tournament in dominating fashion with a 72-59 victory over Mississippi State Friday afternoon at Amalie Arena.

The Volunteers were battling with the Bulldogs in the first half, holding a two-point lead, but the Knoxville squad came out of the break with plenty of momentum. Big Orange outscored Mississippi State 12-3 in the first 4:45 of the half.

Guard Josiah-Jordan James was the cornerstone of that run, connecting on four three-pointers as the Charleston, South Carolina native finished with a team-high 16 points.

He was one of five Vols that scored double figures. Guards Zakai Zeigler and Kennedy Chandler chalked up 11 points. Guard Santiago Vescovi and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield racked up 10 points. Kingsport native John Fulkerson recorded eight points and six rebounds.

The Volunteers shot 50% from the field, including 42.1% from behind the arc. Tennessee squares off against the winner of the Vanderbilt-Kentucky showdown.