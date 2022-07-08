WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

3:19 p.m.

The men’s semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Cam Norrie has started on Centre Court.

Djokovic is a six-time champion at the All England Club and is trying to reach his eighth final. Norrie is playing at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The winner will face Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final. Kyrgios advanced when Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament because of an abdominal injury.

___

1:50 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios is already feeling the nerves ahead of his first Grand Slam final.

The unseeded Australian advanced to the Wimbledon final when Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament because of an abdominal injury.

He says the news caused him to have a restless night.

“So many thoughts in my head about a Wimbledon final,” Kyrgios said. “That’s all I was thinking about.”

Kyrgios will face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie in Sunday’s final. Norrie is playing in the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time, but Djokovic has plenty of experience at this stage.

“That’s where Djokovic has the advantage from the get-go. He can draw from experience, he’s done it so many more times, he knows the emotions he’s going to be feeling. I don’t know that,” Kyrgios said. “I don’t know anything like that, so … It was just all running through my head, every little thought, and I just slept really bad.”

___

1:30 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will play for a spot in an eighth Wimbledon final.

The six-time champion, who has won the last three titles at the All England Club, will face ninth-seeded Cam Norrie on Centre Court.

The winner will face Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final. Kyrgios advanced to his first Grand Slam singles final when Rafael Nadal withdrew because of an abdominal injury.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports