White Sox finalize deal with Athletics closer Hendriks

FILE – Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Houston Astros’ Josh Reddick during the eighth inning of Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, in this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo. The Chicago White Sox have finalized a $54 million, three-year deal with Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks, another big move as they set their sights on a championship run. The deal was announced Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CHICAGO (AP) — Liam Hendriks saw the talent the Chicago White Sox had and knew he wanted to join the team. The move became official on Friday.

Chicago finalized a $54 million, three-year deal with the former Oakland Athletics’ closer, another big move as the White Sox set their sights on a championship run.

“At the end of the season, my wife and I sat down and made a list of teams,” Hendriks said. “On paper, the White Sox were the team that I wanted to go to.”

The deal calls for a $1 million signing bonus and salaries of $11 million this season, $13 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2023. The White Sox hold a $15 million option for 2024 with a $15 million buyout that would be paid in 10 equal installments from 2024-33.

General manager Rick Hahn the buyout matching the 2024 salary “helped bridge the gap” between Hendriks’ desire for a four guaranteed years and the White Sox’s desire for three. Spreading out the buyout helps the team maintain payroll flexibility.

It’s a strategy chairman Jerry Reinsdorf has used in negotiating contracts for his other team, the NBA’s Chicago Bulls. And he suggested it again over the weekend.

“Jerry’s always mentioned that to us as a device that appealed to him in the right situation,” Hahn said.

Hendriks joins a team with a loaded lineup featuring AL MVP José Abreu and 2019 major league batting champion Tim Anderson. Ace Lucas Giolito leads a solid rotation along with Dallas Keuchel and newcomer Lance Lynn. The White Sox also hired Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, bringing him back to replace Rick Renteria, 34 years after they fired him.

Now, they have one of the game’s best closers to anchor a deep bullpen after more than a year-long pursuit. Hahn said the White Sox had tried to acquire Hendriks in a trade. Instead, they pulled out the checkbook when most teams aren’t spending big.

“I’ve got to give Jerry Reinsdorf a lot of credit, though, in that he’s given us the flexibility during these extraordinarily uncertain — and obviously difficult for a lot of people — times to have the economic wherewithal to aggressively pursue premium upgrades to a team that we feel is pretty good,” Hahn said. “Not everybody gets to be in that situation.”

Hendriks debuted with Minnesota in 2011 and spent the past five seasons with Oakland.

He made the All-Star team in a breakout season in 2019 and wound up with 25 saves and a 1.80 ERA. He dominated again last year, finishing second in the majors with 14 saves while posting a 1.78 ERA and averaging 96.5 mph with his fastball. He earned $1,962,963 in prorated pay from a $5.3 million salary.

Oakland won the AL West in making the playoffs for the third straight season. He was on the mound for the final out when the Athletics eliminated the White Sox in Game 3 of their wild-card series. They went on to lose to their division series against Houston, 3-1.

Hendriks gives the White Sox a workhorse at the back of the bullpen who can pitch multiple innings. He replaces free agent Alex Colomé, who had 42 saves over the past two years.

Hendriks said he would like to pitch in 81 games and throw 85 to 90 innings. His career highs are 851/3 innings as a starter for Minnesota in 2012 and 75 appearances in 2019, when he also threw 85 innings.

“I’m ready for whatever, whether it be multiple innings, whether it be solo innings,” he said. “Whatever it needs to be, I’m capable of hopefully going out there and giving the team whatever they need. But yeah, I want the ball. I want to pitch everyday.”

Hahn acknowledged the White Sox are taking a risk, given Hendriks’ age.

“Now is an appropriate time for us to be taking some risks,” Hahn said.

The White Sox made the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and ended a string of seven losing seasons. They tied Cleveland for second place in the AL Central behind Minnesota at 35-25.

They’ve been busy since the final out, trying to push themselves closer to their first World Series championship since 2005.

Chicago acquired Lynn from Texas, adding a durable frontline starter to go with Giolito and Keuchel. The White Sox also signed outfielder Adam Eaton, who helped Washington win the World Series in 2019, for a second stint.

Hendriks is looking forward to working with La Russa, who won a World Series with Oakland and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals. He said they are both “old school” and should mesh well.

“I’m excited to be a part of this team, and obviously with Tony at the helm, it’s an exciting time for Chicago sports,” Hendriks said. “Hopefully, we can put it all together on the field and have that good vibe.”

Hendriks also said he would like to tweak his nickname. Known as “Slydah” for how he pronounces “slider,” he would like to be called “South Slydah,” since he will be pitching on the South Side.

“I think it works well,” he said.

