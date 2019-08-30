The Latest: Federer, Serena lead off US Open third round

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, hits balls into the crowd after defeating Damir Dzumhur, of Bosnia, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Play has begun at the U.S. Open, with third-seeded Karolina Pliskova and seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori taking the courts under sunny skies and no rain in the forecast.

Pliskova’s third-round match against Ons Jabeur and Nishikori’s against Alex de Minaur kick off a dayside slate. Other day matches include third-seeded Roger Federer in Arthur Ashe Stadium against Daniel Evans, followed by No. 8 Serena Williams against Karolina Muchova.

At night, top-seeded Novak Djokovic continues his title defense against American Denis Kudla.

Because rain postponements this week forced a packed makeup schedule, 11 men and 11 women are playing back-to-back matches Thursday and Friday.

___

10 a.m.

Roger Federer is looking for a fast start. Novak Djokovic wants a quick heal.

The former champions will be in action Friday for their third-round matches at the U.S. Open.

Federer has dropped the opening set in his first two matches for the first time in his 19 appearances in Flushing Meadows. No man has done that and gone on to win the tournament, so the five-time champion has history against him as he seeks a 21st Grand Slam title, which would extend his men’s record.

The No. 3 seed plays Daniel Evans in the opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Serena Williams follows. Djokovic faces Denis Kudla at night, hoping the sore left shoulder that required treatment in the second round is better as he continues his title defense.

___

