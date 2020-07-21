SWVA native Justin Grimm makes Milwaukee Brewers roster

Milwaukee Brewers’ Justin Grimm, Devin Williams and Josh Hader watch during a practice session Monday, July 13, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities native Justin Grimm kept his major league career going Monday, as it was announced he made the Milwaukee Brewers roster.

Grimm was a standout high school baseball player here in Southwest Virginia, bursting onto the scene at Virginia High.

The former Bearcat made his mark in the league as a member of the Chicago Cubs, notching a 1.99 ERA over 62 appearances while punching out 67 batters.

He pitched in the minors last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds, and had an opportunity to showcase his talent for the Brewers as a non-roster invitee to camp.

Grimm took advantage of the opportunity, earning a roster spot after a few opening were created on the Brewers roster after some players landed on the COVID-19 injured list following their positive tests for the coronavirus. It is unclear whether Grimm will still have a spot on the roster once those players come back healthy.

