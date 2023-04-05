SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock each hit two homers and combined to drive in nine runs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-2 on Tuesday night.

Luis Castillo (1-0) turned in a second straight strong outing, allowing two hits and striking out six in 5 2/3 shutout innings. Castillo has allowed no runs and three hits and struck out 12 in 11 2/3 innings over two starts.

Hernández hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jose Suarez (0-1) to put the Mariners up 6-0. It was Hernandez’s 15th mult-homer game, and it came after he opened the season 1 for 17.

Pollock’s two-run homers off Jaime Barria came in the fifth and seventh, with the second one giving the Mariners an 11-run lead.

Julio Rodriguez scored in the first inning on a wild pitch and doubled twice as the Mariners collected 13 hits.

The Angels’ runs came in the eighth on Hunter Renfroe’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly.

The win was Seattle’s first in five games. The Angeles had their three-game win streak end.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: UTL Dylan Moore (oblique) will start extended spring training Monday before heading out on a rehab assignment.

Angeles: RHP Griffin Canning (groin) threw a bullpen on Monday and will make a rehab start Thursday with the Angels’ Single-A affiliate Inland Empire.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Shohei Ohtani will start on Wednesday for the Angels. Ohtani allowed two hits and struck out 10 over six shutout innings against Oakland on opening day.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen will make his first start of the season in place of injured LHP Robbie Ray.

