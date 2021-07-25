Rider, 14, dies in crash during motorcycle race in Spain

MADRID (AP) — A 14-year-old Spanish rider died after being struck by another rider in a motorcycle race in Spain on Sunday, organizers said.

Hugo Millán was run over after going down in the middle of the track on the second lap of the European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragón Circuit.

Although a few riders were able to avoid Millán as he tried to get up and move out of the way at the exit of a turn, organizers said Oleg Pawelec on the No. 5 bike hit him straight on.

Millán, who had started in second place, stayed motionless on the ground as other riders went by. He had just avoided falling a few turns earlier but eventually lost control and went down while in second position.

Pawelec was not seriously injured and left the track on his own.

Millán was attended to by doctors for several minutes before being taken to the track’s hospital in an ambulance. He was later transported to another hospital in a helicopter.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millán succumbed to his injuries after a crash in the HETC race,” organizers FIM CEV Repsol said on Twitter.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez was among the top riders who reacted to Millán’s death.

“RIP, Hugo Millán,” Márquez said on Twitter. “My most sincere condolences to his family, friends and team.”

