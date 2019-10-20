Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky back in lineup against Saints

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is active against the New Orleans Saints after missing a game because of a left shoulder injury.

Trubisky was injured on the opening drive of Chicago’s victory over Minnesota on Sept. 29. Chase Daniel replaced him in that game and played in the loss to Oakland the following week. The Bears are coming off a bye.

The Saints are trying to improve to 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater as their starter in Drew Brees’ place. New Orleans ruled out top running back Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) and top receiving tight end Jared Cook (ankle) on Friday.

Tennessee will host the Los Angeles Chargers without starting inside linebacker Jayon Brown after he hurt a groin muscle that knocked him out early of a 16-0 loss in Denver last week. Titans veteran linebacker Cameron Wake is active after missing the past two games with an injured hamstring.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, the No. 19 pick overall by Tennessee, will make his NFL debut. He tore his left ACL in early February training for the draft, an injury that knocked him out of being a likely top 10 selection.

The Chargers will be without defensive end Melvin Ingram for a third straight game with an injured hamstring and kicker Michael Badgley again with an injured knee.

Seattle’s depth at safety will be tested when the Seahawks face old friend Earl Thomas and the Baltimore Ravens. Seattle ruled out Bradley McDougald with back spasms. The Seahawks will go with Tedric Thompson and rookie Marquise Blair as their safeties, with fellow rookie Ugo Amadi as the only backup.

Seattle is also without defensive end Ziggy Ansah because of an ankle injury suffered last week against Cleveland. The Seahawks added defensive tackle Jarran Reed to the active roster on Saturday and will make his season debut after serving a six-game suspension.

The Ravens will be without starting wide receiver Marquise Brown and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, and top cornerback Jimmy Smith. Brown and Onwuasor both have ankle injuries, while Smith has a knee injury.

NEW ORLEANS-CHICAGO

Saints: QB Drew Brees, TE Jared Cook, CB Ken Crawley, OL Ethan Greenidge, DE Trey Hendrickson, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Tre’Quan Smith.

Bears: DB Duke Shelley, LB Josh Woods LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Alex Bars, DL Jonathan Harris, TE Bradley Sowell, WR Riley Ridley.

BALTIMORE AT SEATTLE

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Marquise Brown, NT Dayton Mack, LB Patrick Onwuasor, CB Maurice Canady, CB Jimmy Smith, OL Ben Powers.

Seahawks: S Bradley McDougald, WR Gary Jennings, WR John Ursua, S Lano Hill, G Jordan Roos, T Duane Brown, DE Ziggy Ansah.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT TENNESSEE

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Michael Badgley, RB Justin Jackson, S Nasir Adderley, DE Melvin Ingram, NT Brandon Mebane and DT Justin Jones.

Titans: LB Jayon Brown, OL Kevin Pamphile, OL Aaron Stinnie, DB Chris Milton, OLB Sharif Finch, OLB Derick Roberson, RB Rod Smith.

LOS ANGELES RAMS-ATLANTA

Falcons: CB Desmond Trufant, RB Qadree Ollison, T Matt Gono, DT Deadrin Senat, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, CB D.J. White, OL John Wetzel.

Rams: RB Malcolm Brown, LB Clay Matthews, LB Kenny Young LB Bryce Hager, C Austin Corbett, OL Jamil Demby, DT Greg Gaines

ARIZONA-NEW YORK GIANTS

Cardinals: WR Christian Kirk, RB D.J. Foster, LB Ezekiel Turner, LB Ramik Wilson, OL Lamont Gaillard, DL Michael Dogbe, DL Zach Allen.

Giants: QB Alex Tanney, CB Corey Ballentine, LB Chris Peace, OL Chad Slade, OL Eric Smith, WR Sterling Shepard, TE Garrett Dickerson.

HOUSTON-INDIANAPOLIS

Texans: CB Bradley Roby, S Mike Adams, LB Tyrell Adams, OL Greg Mancz, OT Tytus Howard, TE Logan Paulsen, DE Carlos Watkins

Colts: WR Parris Campbell, OL Le’Raven Clark, DT Trevon Coley, S Malik Hooker, DT Tyquan Lewis, CB Kenny Moore II, RB Jonathan Williams.

OAKLAND-GREEN BAY

Raiders: WR Zay Jones, QB DeShone Kizer, WR Tyrell Williams, WR/RS Dwayne Harris, CB Keisean Nixon, T Trent Brown and DE Arden Key

Packers: WR Ryan Grant, WR Davante Adams, S Darnell Savage, LB Tim Williams, G Cole Madison, G/T Adam Pankey, TE Robert Tonyan.

MINNESOTA-DETROIT

Vikings: CB Marcus Sherels, LB Ben Gedeon, OT Oli Udoh, C Brett Jones, G Dru Samia, DT Jayln Holmes.

Lions: DT Mike Daniels, DL Da’Shawn Hand, OL Oday Aboushi, G Beau Benzschawel, RB Tra Carson, QB David Blough, CB Amani Oruwariye.

SAN FRANCISCO-WASHINGTON

49ers: WR Deebo Samuel (groin), DT D.J. Jones (hamstring), OT Joe Staley (leg), OT Mike McGlinchey (knee), CB Akhello Witherspoon (foot), FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), QB C.J. Beathard

Redskins: CB Josh Norman (hand/thigh), RB Chris Thompson (toe), TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest), QB Colt McCoy

MIAMI-BUFFALO

Dolphins: S Reshad Jones, CB Xavien Howard, RB Myles Gaskin, C Daniel Kilgore, OL Keaton Sutherland, T Andrew Donnal, DE Avery Moss.

Bills: WR Robert Foster, RB T.J. Yeldon, LB Corey Thompson, LB Matt Milano, OL Ike Boettger, OL Ryan Bates, TE Tommy Sweeney.

JACKSONVILLE-CINCINNATI

Jaguars: WR Marqise Lee, TE Geoff Swaim, LB Austin Calitro, RB Devine Ozigbo, OL Brandon Thomas, DT Dontavius Russell, CB Parry Nickerson.

Bengals: CB William Jackson, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, DE Carlos Dunlap, DE Carl Lawson, OG John Miller, OT Cordy Glenn, WR A.J. Green.

