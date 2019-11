Penny runs for 129 yards, Seahawks beat Eagles 17-9

Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, left, tries to avoid Philadelphia Eagles’ Rodney McLeod during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rashaad Penny stayed patient on the sideline, waited for an opportunity and made the most of it.

Penny ran for a career-best 129 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, Russell Wilson threw one TD pass and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 Sunday.

A 2018 first-round pick, Penny has 158 fewer carries than Chris Carson, who is closing in on 900 yards this season.

“It’s been a big test,” Penny said about his backup role. “Just staying poised, waiting my turn and trying to prove I can play but I know I got a great running back in front of me in Chris.”

The Seahawks (9-2) remain undefeated on the road in six games.

Missing their top three wide receivers, leading rusher and two Pro Bowl offensive linemen, the Eagles (5-6) couldn’t do much on offense and hurt themselves with three turnovers inside Seattle territory and another near midfield.

The Eagles didn’t have wideouts DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, running back Jordan Howard and right tackle Lane Johnson from the start. Right guard Brandon Brooks left the game in the first quarter. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard made his first career start at right tackle after playing the left side all season and was benched at halftime.

“I thought we had a good week of preparation, guys were focused,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “That was no indication of the performance today.”

The Seahawks were without star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Philadelphia’s defense did its best to keep it close, sacking Wilson six times.

But Carson Wentz struggled again and the offense was awful. Wentz was 33 of 45 for 256 yards, one TD, two interceptions and lost two fumbles, including one on a handoff exchange.

“I gotta be better,” Wentz said. “No excuses. It starts with me.”

Wilson was 13 of 25 for 200 yards, one TD and one pick.

“I thought we played a great game in a sense that we were able to move the ball extremely well against a really tough defense, one of the top defenses we played this year with all their players, all their schemes and all the different things they do,” Wilson said.

Malik Turner made an excellent over-the-shoulder catch on a perfect toss by Wilson for a 33-yard TD and a 7-3 lead. Carson took the handoff on a sweep to the right, stopped and tossed it back to Wilson, who had Turner open down the middle.

Penny broke loose up the middle in the fourth for his longest career run to give the Seahawks a 17-3 lead.

The Eagles had a first down at the Seahawks 33 early in the second quarter but Wentz’s pass to Dallas Goedert was intercepted by Bradley McDougald.

They faced a third-and-3 at the Seattle 38 in the third quarter but Wentz’s handoff to Miles Sanders resulted in a fumble recovered by Quinton Jefferson and returned to the Eagles 32.

Rodney McLeod picked Wilson’s pass on the ensuing series. Goedert lost a fumble at the Seahawks 32 in the fourth.

Down 17-3, the Eagles got a break when Wilson fumbled on a handoff exchange and Nate Gerry recovered at the Seahawks 31. But J.J. Arcega-Whiteside couldn’t haul in Wentz’s pass on fourth-and-2 from the 23.

Wentz tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Zach Ertz in the final minute.

WINNING WILSON

Wilson is the first QB in NFL history to start his career with eight straight winning seasons. Wilson has started all 136 games since his rookie season, including 13 in the playoffs. Four-time All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner also began his career in 2012 and has started 126 games in that span.

“It’s important to acknowledge the marvelous consistency that Russell has brought us and Bobby, too,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “It’s incredibly special to accomplish that.”

ROAD WARRIORS

The Seahawks are 6-0 on the road for the first time in franchise history. The six road wins match the club’s single-season best set in 2013.

INJURIES

Seahawks: Clowney (hip) traveled to Philadelphia but was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff. … DT Jarran Reed (ankle) left in the first half. … FB Nick Bellore (quadricep) left in the third quarter.

Eagles: Brooks (illness) exited early. … Johnson (concussion), Howard (shoulder), Jeffery (ankle), Agholor (knee) and Jackson (abdomen) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Host the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) on Monday night Dec. 2.

Eagles: Visit the Miami Dolphins (2-9) next Sunday.

___

