Natis put pitcher Voth on injured list with fractured nose

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Austin Voth throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals put pitcher Austin Voth on the 10-day injured list with a fractured nose on Tuesday.

Voth was sent to a Philadelphia hospital Sunday to get his nose reset after it was broken when he was hit by a pitch while squaring around to bunt against Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez. He exited with a towel covering a gash across his nose after the ball deflected off the bill of his batting helmet.

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Voth’s nose was broken in a few places and his left eye is pretty much swollen shut.

“Now it’s just about getting him healed up,” Martinez said. “He said he feels fine. We’ve got to the swelling down. He’s going to be out for some time until we get the eye back open and we’ll go from there. He wanted to thank everybody for their concerns.”

Martinez said Phillies manager Joe Girardi called Tuesday to check on Voth.

“I felt that was pretty awesome,” Martinez said.

The right-handed Voth is 2–0 with a 2.73 ERA in 19 games, including one start.

Right-hander Ryne Harper was recalled from Triple-A Rochester as the Nationals started a two-game series at Tampa Bay.

Harper is making his third stint with Washington this season, making two relief appearances.

