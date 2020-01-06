Nashville Predators part ways with coach Peter Laviolette, assistant coach Kevin McCarthy

NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 20: Head coach Peter Laviolette of the Nashville Predators handles bench duties during the game against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 20, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators announced Monday that the team has relieved head coach Peter Laviolette and assistant head coach Kevin McCarthy.

The Predators released the following statement after the announcement:

Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights – from our franchise-altering run to the Stanley Cup Final to a Presidents’ Trophy and our first two Central Division titles,” General Manager David Poile said. “Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Nashville Predators over the past five-and-a-half seasons.” “On and off the ice, the Laviolette and McCarthy families have left an indelible mark on the entire Smashville community,” Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said. “While Peter and Kevin worked to make our team on the ice one of the elite, their wives, Kristen and Rhonda, spearheaded countless charitable endeavors to Nashville that made a lasting impact, changed lives, and for which we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

The Preds are currently 19-15 and ranked sixth in the Central Division.

Laviolette and McCarthy led the Predators to 248 wins from the start of the 2014-15 season until now, the sixth-most in the NHL over that span. They also led the Preds to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017.