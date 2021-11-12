Miles Robinson, Zimmerman paired in defense for US vs Mexico

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman were paired in central defense in front of goalkeeper Zack Steffen for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Mexico on Friday night.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed just two starters from last month’s 2-1 win over Costa Rica, inserting DeAndre Yedlin at right back for injured Sergiño Dest and Zimmerman for Chris Richards.

The American front six remained unchanged, with Tyler Adams in defensive midfield, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah in advanced midfield, Tim Weah and Brenden Aaronson on the wings and Ricardo Pepi up front.

No. 3 goalkeeper Sean Johnson and defender Joe Scally did not dress.

Eight U.S. starters are 24 and younger, all but Steffen, Yedlin and Zimmerman.

Steffen, Yedlin and McKennie were the only holdovers from the starting lineup from the 3-2 overtime victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations Cup final at Denver in June, when Adams and Weah entered as substitutes.

Miles Robinson was the only holdover from the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Las Vegas on Aug. 1, when he scored in the 117th minute for a 1-0 victory.

Adams and Aaronson are the only Americans to play in all seven qualifiers.

