Mets ace deGrom (elbow) expected out until September

New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being shut down for two more weeks because of inflammation in his pitching elbow, making it unlikely he’ll rejoin the NL East leaders before September.

Acting general manager Zack Scott said deGrom was diagnosed with inflammation following a bullpen session Thursday. Scott said deGrom has no structural damage and the team is confident he’ll return to the mound this season.

New York manager Luis Rojas said deGrom was clocked in the high 90s (mph) near the end of his session. But Rojas said the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner didn’t throw Friday, a deviation from deGrom’s normal healthy routine of throwing every day.

The right-hander is 7-2 with 1.08 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 146 in 92 innings. He hasn’t pitched since July 7, when he allowed two runs and struck out 10 over seven innings against Milwaukee.

DeGrom was put on the injured list July 18 with right forearm tightness.

It’s the second IL stint of the season for deGrom, who missed two weeks in May with a sore right side, but the fifth known injury he’s battled. DeGrom exited consecutive starts in May with a sore right flexor and a sore shoulder.

With deGrom sidelined, the Mets’ rotation will be led by Marcus Stroman, the only starter to take every scheduled turn this season, and Tylor Megill, whose 2.04 ERA is the second-lowest in team history for a rookie through seven starts behind Nolan Ryan.

Taijuan Walker earned his first All-Star selection but has a 15.43 ERA in the second half. Carlos Carrasco, who tore his right hamstring in spring training, made his New York debut Friday night and Rich Hill, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 23, is slated to make his second start for his new club Saturday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports