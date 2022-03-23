AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Dell Match Play (all times local):

3 p.m.

The final match of the opening round is on the course, and Bernd Wiesberger is headed home.

Wiesberger was the first alternate at the Dell Technologies Match Play. He was on the range Wednesday morning getting loose in case someone withdrew.

Paul Casey had back spasms on the second hole and conceded his match to Corey Conners. But he had already teed off, and Casey still hopes to play his other two round-robin matches.

It’s been a long three weeks for Wiesberger. The Austrian was playing a European tour event in South Africa when he received an exemption to the Valspar Championship. He made the 33-hour trip to the Gulf coast of Florida and tied for 33rd, then hoped for the best at the Match Play.

Wiesberger said he turned down a spot in the Texas Open next week, not wanting to hang around for a week in Texas before he plays again.

On the golf course, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland were among the top seeds to make it through their opening matches in round-robin play.

Hovland was 1 down to Sepp Straka with three holes to play when he won the 16th with a birdie, took the lead when Straka went left into the canyon on the par-3 17th and hit wedge to 2 feet on the 18th for a 1-up win.

2 p.m.

Jordan Spieth made only one birdie putt to win a hole. He twice missed the green with a wedge. He never led until the 16th hole. All that mattered is he won his opening match against Keegan Bradley in the Dell Technologies Match Play.

It wasn’t a pretty match. Five of the holes at Austin Country Club were won with pars. And it featured a wild halve on the 13th hole when Spieth drove into the water, only for Bradley to later chip into the hazard. Both made par.

Spieth took his first lead when Bradley’s second to the par-5 16th hole caromed off the slope of a bunker, went over the green and out-of-bounds. Neither played led by more than one hole the entire match until Bradley conceded Spieth a 6-foot par on the final hole for a 2-up margin.

Adam Scott beat longtime friend Justin Rose, 2 up. In another group, Luke List beat Justin Thomas and Kevin Kisner never trailed in his win over Marc Leishman.

Two players had short days. Maverick McNealy, the last player to get into the field, needed only 12 holes to beat Riviera winner Joaquin Niemann. Corey Conners played only two holes before Paul Casey conceded the match with back spasms.

Casey did not withdraw from the tournament. He hopes to play Thursday in the round-robin session.

