SOMETHING BREWING

Milwaukee’s Willy Adames is powering a Brewers surge with seven homers in his past 10 games, including two during a 10-5 trouncing of Cincinnati on Thursday. Adames had just one homer in 16 games prior to this run, mirroring a trend for the whole team — after connecting 14 time in their first 19 games, the Brewers hit 20 homers during a six-game homestand against the Cubs and Reds.

They’ll try to keep it going at Atlanta. Left-hander Eric Lauer (2-0, 1.93 ERA) will face the World Series champions in their series opener — a rematch of an NL Division Series last year.

TO THE MAX

Max Scherzer’s team has won each of his past 18 regular-season starts, and he is inching in on the record of 23 shared by Kris Medlen and Jake Arrieta. Medlen’s run with Atlanta spanned 2010-12 and survived a Tommy John surgery and a stint in the bullpen, while Arrieta’s stretch started during his 2015 Cy Young Award season and ended in 2016.

Scherzer’s streak began last July 18 with Washington and includes his entire stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’ll oppose Phillies right-hander Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93).

MINNY PROBLEMS

The Twins are dealing with a COVID-19 situation that has sidelined manager Rocco Baldelli, second baseman Luis Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy.

Bench coach Jayce Tingler manage against Baltimore on Thursday for the Twins, who have won 11 of their last 13 games but are coming off a 9-4 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday night. Minnesota is set to head home and host Oakland for three games. Right-hander Josh Winder is set to make just the second start of his career.

NEW ASSIGNMENT

The Mariners have sent promising rookie right-hander Matt Brash to Triple-A Tacoma for some practice out of the bullpen, hoping he can make an impact as a reliever in the big leagues soon.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said the team thinks Brash can best contribute in relief this year. He did not commit to Brash working in short stints long term.

“I definitely think he’s a guy that can help us win games this year. I just think the chance to impact our team is probably greatest if he can assimilate to the bullpen and come out and help us there on multiple days in a week versus just one day a week,” Servais said.

Brash, who turns 24 next week, was 1-3 with a 7.65 ERA in five starts. He gave up six runs in two innings last Friday against Miami, and on Wednesday lasted just three innings and gave up six hits and four runs in a loss to Houston.

