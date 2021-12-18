Lakers’ Anthony Davis out at least 4 weeks for sprained knee

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) holds his leg after falling in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game with the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 110-92. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after spraining a ligament in his left knee.

The Lakers announced the latest major setback Saturday for Davis, the eight-time All-Star with a lengthy injury history, particularly since moving to Los Angeles in 2019.

Davis hurt himself in the third quarter of the Lakers’ road loss to the Timberwolves on Friday night. Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels collided with Davis while off-balance and sent the Lakers star to the court. Davis had trouble getting off the court.

The Lakers conducted an MRI exam in Chicago on Saturday that revealed the sprain. Davis will be reevaluated in four weeks, taking his latest injury absence into mid-January at least.

Davis had missed only three of the Lakers’ first 30 games due to injury this season. Instead, LeBron James has endured the biggest injury problems this season for Los Angeles’ star-studded roster.

Davis played in 62 games in his first season with the Lakers before they won their 17th championship in the Florida bubble. Davis then appeared in only 36 games last season while dogged by persistent injury woes that ultimately prevented him from finishing the season in uniform.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game this season.

Despite numerous injury problems and a current spate of COVID-19 woes, the Lakers (16-14) began the weekend in sixth place in the Western Conference. Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves are all currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Los Angeles is scheduled to play at Chicago on Sunday night.

