James fined $15,000 for obscene gesture, warned for language

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James reacts after hitting a shot during overtime of in the team’s NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James was fined $15,000 for an obscene gesture Friday by the NBA, which also warned the Lakers superstar about using profane language.

James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles’ 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday night.

He had missed a loss at New York a night earlier after he was suspended one game for hitting Detroit center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood last Sunday. He used profanity in his postgame interview after the victory in Indiana when discussing the suspension.

Also Friday, the NBA fined Portland’s Robert Covington $15,000 for throwing his facemask at a refereeWednesday. He was given a technical foul and ejected for that action, with 49 seconds left in the second quarter of the Trail Blazers’ 125-121 loss at Sacramento.