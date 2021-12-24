Jaguars will be without 3 starters at Jets because of COVID

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) and outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrate a play against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three starters Sunday against the New York Jets after the trio was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Standout pass rusher Josh Allen, receiver Laviska Shenault and guard Ben Bartch were placed on the reserve list Saturday and won’t make the trip to New Jersey.

Allen is unvaccinated and will be out at least 10 days, according to current NFL protocol. He also will miss the team’s Jan. 2 game at New England.

The Jaguars (2-12) have had few players land on the COVID-19 list this season, and Allen even addressed Wednesday how he has handled daily testing as an unvaccinated player.

“(Even) if I was vaccinated, I will always take care of myself,” he said. “I have a young family at home, so I try to not only protect myself but protect them as well. … For me, I come to work and wear my mask and made the decision for myself and my family so now I have to stick with it.

“Thankfully, didn’t have to miss a game due to that and just continue to stay safe and continue to do my job and do my part. A lot of my teammates also know so they are all aware what’s good to do and what’s not good to do so thankful for those guys.”

