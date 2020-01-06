1  of  23
Closings & Delays
Appalachian School of Law Ashe County, NC Schools Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools SW VA Community College Tazewell County, VA Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood University of Virginia at Wise Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Hawks sign Watson from G League to bolster forward position

US and World Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed Paul Watson to a 10-day contract to add needed depth at forward.

The Hawks were without forwards John Collins (back contusion), Jabari Parker (throat infection) and F Cam Reddish (right wrist sprain) in Saturday night’s win over Indiana.

The 6-foot-6 Watson, from Fresno State, has started 13 games for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League. He has averaged 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds. He played for the G League Westchester Knicks the last two seasons.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss