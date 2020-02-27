1  of  34
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Gate City Christian Grayson County, VA Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Moonflower Montessori School Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Dominic Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood Tri-Cities Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Hartford women win 1st in season finale, end 28-game skid

US and World Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jada Lucas scored 20 points and Hartford — which had been the only winless Division I program this season, women or men — won its first game in its season finale, beating America East champion Stony Brook 73-70 on Wednesday night.

The victory was also the first in Morgan Valley’s head coaching career.

Carmen Villalobos added 16 points — 12 in the second — for the Hawks (1-28, 1-15).

Azariah Wade gave the Hawks the lead for good at 61-59 with 5:20 left and they had a seven-point lead after Lucas’ jumper with just under two minutes remaining. Anastasia Warren hit a 3 to get Stony Brook (25-3, 13-2) within 70-67 with 29 seconds left but the Seawolves missed their final four shots.

The Hawks shot 52% from the 3-point line (11 of 21), better than their overall 48%.

The top eight teams in the nine-team America East advance to the conference tournament, so Wednesday’s game was the Hawks’ last.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss