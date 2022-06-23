CINCINNATI (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs ahead of what’s sure to be an emotional weekend, leading Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Cincinnati Reds 10-5 Thursday for a sweep of the season series.

Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Will Smith and Justin Turner also homered for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who outscored the Reds 52-18 in winning all seven games against them this year.

The Dodgers now travel to Atlanta, where Freeman was the longtime face of the franchise and helped the Braves win the World Series last year. He then became a free agent and signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers — at 32, the All-Star first baseman is hitting .303 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs.

Cincinnati has lost seven straight and is an NL worst 23-46.

Kershaw (5-1) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings. He struck out seven, leaving after 80 pitches and lowering his ERA to an even 2.00.

Reds rookie Hunter Greene (3-8) — despite hitting 100 mph with his fastball at least five times early in the game — surrendered six runs and nine hits, including three homers, in five innings.

Freeman hit a towering, two-run homer to center field in the third. Bellinger’s two-run drive in the fourth made it 5-0. Freeman added an RBI single in the eighth.

Tommy Pham hit a three-run homer as the Reds scored four in the seventh inning off reliever Phil Bickford.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Transferred INF Edwin Ríos (right hamstring strain) to the 60-day injured list.

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (back) was scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday night at Triple A-Louisville. … RHP Justin Dunn (shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this weekend at High A-Dayton. … OF Tyler Naquin (quad) ran the bases without issue, but there is still no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Move on to Atlanta for a three-game series. Ian Anderson (6-3, 4-35 ERA) is the scheduled Braves starter against lefty Julio Urías (4-6, 2.56). Anderson allowed no runs and three hits and struck out six through 6 2/3 innings in beating the Cubs on Sunday. Urías gave up just a run and two hits through six in a win over the Guardians on Saturday.

Reds: Rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 3.51 ERA) is the scheduled starter against San Francisco right-hander Alex Cobb in the opener of a weekend series against the Giants. Ashcraft surrendered five runs and eight hits over five innings in the Reds loss to the Brewers last Saturday. Cobb threw four innings against the Pirates Sunday, allowing two runs and four hits in a no-decision.

