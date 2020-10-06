Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus

FILE – This is a Jan. 10, 2018, file photo showing former Florida State NCAA college football head coach Bobby Bowden at a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb. Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was home monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive. Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, he had not exhibited symptoms of the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks.

He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive.

Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday he had not exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football behind the late Joe Paterno of Penn State