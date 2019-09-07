Falcons’ Julio Jones agrees to 3-year, $66 million extension

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs after a catch during their NFL training camp football practice in Flowery Branch, Ga. For Julio Jones, it’s just business as usual _ even as he closes in on a huge new contract with the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — One day before the season opener, Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones finally got his long-awaited contract extension Saturday, agreeing to a three-year, $66 million deal.

The extension is nearly fully guaranteed when he signs. It locks in Jones through the 2023 season and removes a potentially major headache for the Falcons before Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

The deal was announced as the team was departing for Minneapolis.

Jones first sought a new contract more than a year ago. He reported for training camp when the Falcons enhanced his current deal and agreed to discuss a lucrative new extension before this season.

Negotiations dragged on far longer than expected, putting in doubt whether Jones would suit up against the Vikings.

No longer.

