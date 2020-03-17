ESPN: Jason Witten reaches agreement with Raiders

(WJHL) — Dallas Cowboys tight end and Elizabethton-native Jason Witten has reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Archer reports that Witten can make up to $4.75 million in 2020.

The agreement is a one-year deal according to Archer.

The 11-time Pro Bowler retired from the Cowboys in 2018 before deciding to return for his 16th season with the team last year.

He is the longest-tenured player in Cowboys history.

