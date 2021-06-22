England players Mount and Chilwell to isolate at Euro 2020

England’s Mason Mount, left, and England’s Ben Chilwell, second left, during a team training session at Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London, Monday, June 21, 2021 one day ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match against Czech Republic. After a positive test for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been told to self isolate following “interaction” with Gilmour during England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will have to remain in self-isolation until Monday after their contact with a coronavirus-infected opponent at the European Championship.

They will miss the last group game on Tuesday but will be available for the round of 16 if England wins Group D by beating the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. If England finishes second, the last-16 game would be on Monday, making Mount and Chilwell unavailable.

The pair started isolating on Monday after Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour returned a positive test following their game on Friday at Wembley. England began consulting with health authorities to determine the extent of the post-match interactions between the three Chelsea teammates. Isolating until Monday will mark 10 days after Mount and Chilwell were close to Gilmour.

“The pair were confirmed overnight as close contacts,” the England team said in a statement on Tuesday.

None of the Scotland teammates that Gilmour shared a dressing room, transport and hotels with have had to also isolate.

“I don’t want to cause a drama for Scotland, but, if you’re all in the dressing room together, where does everything stand?” England coach Gareth Southgate said Monday. “I don’t know is the honest answer to that. Our medical people are dealing with all of this.”

Mount and Chilwell will be able to train individually away from the rest of the England team at their St. George’s Park base, where the rest of the squad is due to return after playing the Czech Republic.

All England players came back with negative PCR tests on Sunday and lateral flow tests on Monday.

Mount has established himself an integral part of Southgate’s plans, starting in 10 of the last 12 England games. The only matches the 22-year-old midfielder missed were the Euro 2020 warm-up matches as he rested following Chelsea’s Champions League title win.

Chilwell was an unused substitute against Scotland. The left back has yet to play at Euro 2020.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports