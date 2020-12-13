Colts have left tackle Castonzo, LB Okereke vs. Raiders

Trainers check New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) after an injury during the second half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Indianapolis left tackle Anthony Castonzo and starting linebacker Bobby Okereke are both active for the Colts’ visit to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Josh Jacobs had a social media post caught by a screen grab where the running back said he wasn’t playing despite being active and warming up before the game. Right tackle Trent Brown and safety Johnathan Abram all are active for the Raiders in a key game for both teams’ AFC playoff hopes.

Castonzo was questionable with a knee injury after missing last week’s game against Houston. Okereke, the Colts’ fourth-leading tackler despite missing the past two games, had been out with an ankle injury.

Before the game, the Colts put backup rookie linebacker Jordan Glasgow on the reserve/COVID-19 list and activated safety Ibraheim Campbell.

Las Vegas benched defensive end Carl Nassib for the second straight game. Nassib signed a $25 million free agent deal with the Raiders last March, making him the second-highest paid player on Vegas’ defense.

Running back Frank Gore and wide receiver Jamison Crowder were both active for the New York Jets against the Seattle Seahawks. Gore (concussion) and Crowder (calf) had both been listed as questionable. Gore suffered his concussion in the first quarter last week against Las Vegas, but was cleared to return to practice on Wednesday.

Seattle was without defensive end Carlos Dunlap (foot) and reserve safety Ryan Neal (hip). Dunlap was injured two weeks ago against Philadelphia and saw limited action last week against the Giants.

Seattle was also thin on the offensive line with backups Jamarco Jones (groin), Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) and Phil Haynes (hip/groin) all inactive.

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is active against Green Bay after being questionable because of an illness. Packers safety Darnell Savage is also active at Ford Field after being questionable with a groin.

Atlanta will be without three offensive starters the Los Angeles Chargers. Wide receiver Julio Jones, right tackle Kaleb McGary and left guard James Carpenter are all out with Jones missing his fourth game because of a hamstring injury.

Washington will be without leading rusher Antonio Gibson, who already had been ruled out with turf toe. He left last week’s game after just two carries. Washington’s right tackle Morgan Moses is active after being listed as questionable.

San Francisco cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle) is out after being listed as questionable.

___

GREEN BAY AT DETROIT

Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Ka’dar Hollman, LB Jonathan Garvin, G Simon Stepaniak, WR Malik Taylor, TE Jace Sternberger.

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Jeff Okudah, DL Da’Shawn Hand, QB David Blough, RB Jonathan Williams, S C.J. Moore, OL Tyrell Crosby, DL Frank Herron.

___

WASHINGTON VS. SAN FRANCISCO

Washington: RB Antonio Gibson, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, WR Dontrelle Inman, S Cole Luke, T David Sharpe, WR Jeff Badet

49ers: OL Hroniss Grasu, DL D.J. Jones, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB K’Waun Williams, RB Austin Walter.

___

ATLANTA AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, RB Qadree Ollison, S Ricardo Allen, OT Kaleb McGary, OG James Carpenter, DE Charles Harris, DT Deadrin Senat

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Joe Reed, RB Joshua Kelley, RB Troymaine Pope, LB Denzel Perryman, OL Tyree St. Louis

___

NEW YORK JETS AT SEATTLE

Jets: LB Jordan Jenkins, WR Vyncint Smith, G Cameron Clark, DB Elijah Campbell, S J.T. Hassell, TE Ross Travis, QB James Morgan.

Seahawks: RB Travis Homer, DE Carlos Dunlap, S Ryan Neal, OL Jamarco Jones, T Cedric Ogbuehi, G Phil Haynes.

___

INDIANAPOLIS AT LAS VEGAS

Colts: DE Ben Banogu, QB Jacob Eason, WR DeMichael Harris, OT Will Holden, WR Dezmon Patmon, P Rigoberto Sanchez, CB Tremon Smith.

Raiders: QB Nathan Peterman, CB Damon Arnette, RB Theo Riddick, OT Brandon Parker, OG John Simpson, DE Carl Nassib.

___

NEW ORLEANS AT PHILADELPHIA

Saints: DT Malcom Brown, QB Trevor Siemian, WR Deonte Harris, CB Ken Crawley, TE Garrett Griffin, OL Derrick Kelly, RB Ty Montgomery.

Eagles: CB Michael Jacquet, QB Nate Sudfeld, WR John Hightower, RB Jason Huntley, DB Grayland Arnold, S Rudy Ford, LB T.J. Edwards.

___

TENNESSEE AT JACKSONVILLE

Titans: CB Adoree Jackson, RB Darrynton Evans, RB D’Onta Foreman, OLB Wyatt Ray.

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Kamalei Correa, LB Quincy Williams, C Brandon Linder, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert.

___

KANSAS CITY AT MIAMI

Chiefs: CB BoPete Keyes, LB Damien Wilson, T Martinas Rankin, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Tim Ward, DT Khalen Saunders

Dolphins: RB Salvon Ahmed, FB Chandler Cox, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Kyle Van Noy, G Ereck Flowers, DT Benito Jones

___

DENVER AT CAROLINA

Broncos: OT Garett Bolles, WR Tyrie Cleveland, G Graham Glasgow, LB Mark Barron, S Trey Marshall, LB Anthony Chickillo, DT Sylvester Williams.

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Will Grier, OL Dennis Daley, OT Greg Little, DE Marquise Haynes, DT Mike Panasiuk, S Kenny Robinson.

___

HOUSTON AT CHICAGO

Texans: QB Josh McCown, WR Brandin Cooks, CB Phillip Gaines, CB John Reid, OT Charlie Heck, G Hjalte Froholdt, TE Pharaoh Brown.

Bears: DB Buster Skrine, OL Lachavious Simmons, DT Daniel McCullers, LB James Vaughters.

___

ARIZONA AT NEW YORK GIANTS

Cardinals: K Zane Gonzalez, QB Brett Hundley, WR Andy Isabella, RB Eno Benjamin, S Jalen Thompson (ankle), OL Max Garcia, OL Joshua Miles.

Giants: WR Dante Pettis, CB Darnay Holmes (knee), ILB T.J. Brunson, OT Kyle Murphy, OT Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh.

___

MINNESOTA AT TAMPA BAY

Vikings: LB Eric Kendricks, CB Dylan Mabin, RB Alexander Mattison, WR K.J. Osborn, TE Kyle Rudolph, T Olisaemeka Udoh.

Buccaneers: DL Khalil Davis, CB Jamel Dean, RB Leonard Fournette, QB Ryan Griffin, TE Tanner Hudson, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.

___

DALLAS AT CINCINNATI

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, WR Malik Turner, CB Anthony Brown, S Donovan Wilson, DE Bradlee Anae, LB Luke Gifford, DE Eli Ankou.

Bengals: K Randy Bullock, S Brandon Wilson, G Michael Jordan, G B.J. Finney, G Keaton Sutherland.

___

