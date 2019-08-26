Chiefs lose backup QB Henne to broken ankle, sign Moore

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Damontre Moore (92) and defensive end Arik Armstead (91) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs lost backup quarterback Chad Henne to a fractured ankle in their penultimate preseason game, and they signed veteran Matt Moore on Monday to provide depth behind starter Patrick Mahomes.

Henne will have surgery on the ankle he broke during Saturday night’s game against San Francisco.

The Chiefs have two other quarterbacks on their roster in Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur, but neither has distinguished himself in the preseason. The two were competing for a No. 3 job behind Mahomes and Henne, with Shurmur appearing to have the edge heading into Thursday night’s game in Green Bay.

The 35-year-old Moore sat out last season after playing 10 seasons with the Dolphins and Panthers. He started 30 games and threw 45 touchdown passes with 36 interceptions.

