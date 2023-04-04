ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol questioned outfielder Tyler O’Neill’s effort after he was thrown out at home during a 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

With St. Louis trailing 4-1 with two out in the seventh inning, O’Neill attempted to score on Brendan Donovan’s pinch-hit liner to right. But O’Neill was cut down by Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate.

Marmol took issue with O’Neill’s turn around third on the sharply hit ball to Acuña.

“That’s not our style of play as far as the effort, rounding the bag there,” Marmol said. “It’s unacceptable.”

O’Neill, who was hampered by leg issues throughout the 2022 season, acknowledged a tense conversation with Marmol about the play, but disagreed with the criticism of his effort.

“He didn’t think I gave the best effort,” O’Neill said. “I’m out here every day grinding my (butt) off, giving it my all and trying to stay on the field for 160 games out here.

“Like I said, I just got to get a better jump next time and I guess just get around the base a little quicker and be in there in next time.”

