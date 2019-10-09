Broncos sign Kingsport-native Coty Sensabaugh

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 30: Coty Sensabaugh #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a defensive stop in the fourth quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

DENVER (WJHL) – The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday that it has signed Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh, a Kingsport native and Dobyns-Bennett alum.

Sensabaugh has played in the NFL for eight years and has appeared in 101 total games for four teams. He started 10 games in 2018 for the Steelers and recorded six passes defended, a forced fumble, and 45 tackles.

The Broncos also announced that cornerback De’Vante Bausby was being placed on injured reserve after he suffered a neck injury during the game against the Chargers.

