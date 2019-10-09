Braves reducing Tomahawk Chop during Game 5 over concerns by Cardinals pitcher

ATLANTA – OCTOBER 10: Fans of the Atlanta Braves cheer against the San Francisco Giants during Game Three of the NLDS of the 2010 MLB Playoffs at Turner Field on October 10, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WJHL) – The Atlanta Braves announced measures to “reduce the tomahawk chop” during this evening’s NLDS Game 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

This comes after Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee nation, criticized the Braves’ tomahawk chop chant that is often heard during the Braves’ home games.

“Out of respect for the concerns expressed by Mr. Helsley, we will take several efforts to reduce the Tomahawk Chop during our in-ballpark presentation today,” a Braves spokesperson told News Channel 11 in a statement.

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati. Helsley was disappointed by his first exposure to the Atlanta Braves’ fans use of the Tomahawk Chop for their chants during games. Helsley’s vantage point is different than most players who visit SunTrust Park. He is a member of the Cherokee nation. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

The spokesperson says that includes not distributing foam tomahawks to each seat and not playing the tomahawk chop music or using “Chop-related” graphics when Helsley is in the game.

“As stated earlier, we will continue to evaluate how we activate elements of our brand, as well as the overall in-game experience,” the spokesperson said. “We look forward to a continued dialogue with those in the Native American community after the postseason concludes.”

