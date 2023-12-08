CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation submitted a joint bid Friday to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, competing against an expected proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan.

No proposed stadiums were announced by the USSF and Mexico’s governing body. The USSF said the bid envisioned taking advantage of efficiencies from the 2026 men’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

“The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the Men’s World Cup just a year prior,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in the statement announcing the bid. “As a result, we believe the time is right to host a FIFA Women’s World Cup that features a truly world-class experience for players and fans, alike. This will not only unlock the economic potential of women’s soccer, it will send a message to young players around the world that there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

U.S. Soccer said the plan will put the hosts in a position to sell out large stadiums, with most of the venues having a capacity of more 65,000 seats.

The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003.

The 1999 tournament drew 1.2 million fans, an average of almost 38,000 for the 32 matches at eight stadiums across the nation.

The 2003 tournament, originally scheduled for China, was moved to the U.S. on four months’ notice because of the SARS virus and was played in six smaller venues. There were 15 doubleheaders and the tournament drew about 680,000 for an average of just over 21,000.

FIFA set a Friday deadline to submit bids. South Africa also announced a bid in September, then withdrew it last month.

FIFA is to inspect proposed sites in February and the FIFA Congress is to vote on a host in May.

