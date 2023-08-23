BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Britain’s Josh Kerr pulled off the biggest upset of the world championships Wednesday, outrunning heavily favored Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway to the line for a win in the 1,500 meters.

Kerr finished in 3 minutes, 29.28 seconds to join Jake Wightman as the second British runner in two years to upset Ingebrigtsen at worlds.

The 22-year-old Norwegian is the Olympic champion and has the fastest times this season. He came in as a 1-7 betting favorite but has yet to cross the line first in the 1,500 at a world-championship meet.

This silver goes with the one from last year, along with a second place at indoor world championships in 2022 and at junior worlds in 2018.

Ingebrigtsen surged to the lead at about the 500-meter mark and led for the next two laps. But Kerr stayed right on his heels, and with a half-lap to go, he pulled even. Then, he passed and held on for the win by .27 seconds.

Kerr added this, his biggest win, to a bronze medal he took in the race Ingebrigtsen won in Tokyo two years ago. Ingebrigtsen will have another chance later this week when he defends his title in the 5,000 meters.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports