PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Conditions are proving ideal at Oak Hill, with the early groups enjoying a relative birdie fest during the final round of the PGA Championship.

Led by Cameron Smith and Adam Scott, who are both 4 under on the day, there are 19 competitors shooting under par on an East Course that allowed just nine scores at 69 or better on Saturday. Third-round leader Brooks Koepka (66) and Tommy Fleetwood (68) were the only two to shoot 2 under or better in the third round.

Smith, the 2022 British Open champion, moved into a tie for eighth with birdies on four of his first six holes to move to even par for the tournament. Scott has climbed into a tie for 19th by improving to 2 over for the tournament with four birdies through 14 holes.

The difference is the weather. Oak Hill is drying up after the third round was played amid a persistent rain and a few downpours, which required course workers to squeegee several fairways and greens where water had pooled.

The sun has been out all day, with the temperature projected to climb to 74 by the time the final group of Koepka and Viktor Hovland are scheduled to tee off at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The weather has broken at Oak Hill ahead of the final round of the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka fired a 4-under 66 in the third round at the soggy East Course to reach 6 under for the tournament. Koepka has a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners as he pursues his fifth major championship and third PGA title.

The 33-year-old Koepka also is seeking a bit of redemption after letting the 54-hole lead get away at the Masters in April.

Only seven players will begin the final round under par following a rain-soaked third round that ranked among the most difficult at the PGA in the last 20 years.

Major championship winners Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are among those within five shots of the lead.

Club professional Michael Block is six shots back. The 46-year-old has put together three consecutive rounds of even-par 70. Block is currently tied for eighth, the first club pro to rank inside the top 10 through 54 holes in 33 years.

Conditions figure to ease up a bit at Oak Hill. Sun is expected throughout the day with temperatures topping out in the low-70s.

