The best team in the NFC already added an All-Pro to the secondary.

More moves are coming around the NFL.

Teams looking to bolster their rosters for the second half have until Tuesday’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. EDT.

Several established veterans could end up switching uniforms. There were a slew of trades at this time last season.

The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t wait to upgrade at safety, acquiring two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. Byard is a significant addition at a position that was depleted by injury and the departure of C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency.

“Obviously, I feel like I’m a great player, but at the end of the day, it’s not really about that,” Byard said Wednesday. “It’s about what I do now that I’m here. I had a great career in Tennessee, but I’m a Philadelphia Eagle now and that’s what it’s more about — moving forward, making plays, and winning games.

“This is my eighth season and I’m feeling really good, coming off a bye week, too. I’m definitely feeling fresh right now. This team has a great culture and I’m just looking to add to that. It feels good to wake up 6-1.”

Here are five players who could end up finding new homes:

DERRICK HENRY

The Titans (2-4) already traded one star on defense so dealing their best offensive player wouldn’t be a surprise. Henry’s production is down on a struggling offense. He’s run for 425 yards, a 4.3-yard average and three touchdowns. The 29-year-old Henry can be a free agent after the season so he should be considered a half-season rental.

The Ravens (5-2) and Buccaneers (3-3) are potential leading suitors for Henry. Baltimore lost running back J.K. Dobbins in Week 1. Lamar Jackson is their leading rusher followed by Gus Edwards.

The Buccaneers have the fourth-worst rushing offense in the league and only one team is averaging fewer yards per carry. Henry makes sense for Tampa Bay even though the team wants to build around younger players. The NFC South is wide open and the two-time reigning division champs are in the mix.

Don’t discount the Cowboys (4-2) despite Jerry Jones’ declaration that Dallas isn’t making calls. For the right price, the Eagles (6-1) could pull off yet another deal with the Titans. Getting wide receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee in 2022 helped elevate Jalen Hurts into an MVP runner-up.

CHASE YOUNG

The No. 2 overall pick in 2020 could be on the way out in Washington. The Commanders (3-4) already declined to pick up Young’s fifth-year option. He has five sacks in six games, but Washington has already given a big contract to defensive tackle Daron Payne and has defensive line Montez Sweat also due for a new deal.

The Dolphins (5-2), Lions (5-2) and Jaguars (5-2) are among the top possibilities if the Commanders deal Young.

BRIAN BURNS

A two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, Burns is in the final year of his contract and the winless Carolina Panthers (0-6) need to accumulate more draft capital after trading a slew of picks to move up to No. 1 to take Bryce Young this season.

Burns has four sacks this season and would be a significant addition for teams such as Miami, Detroit, Buffalo (4-3), Jacksonville (5-2) and even San Francisco (5-2). The Panthers had an opportunity to move Burns last year before the deadline but they held on and aren’t winning with him.

JUSTIN SIMMONS

The three-time, second-team All-Pro safety is among several Broncos (2-5) who could be on the move. Denver is headed nowhere and trading veterans for draft capital makes sense.

Simmons is not only a solid, do-it-all player but he’s a strong leader in the locker room and would fit nicely with contending teams. The Seahawks (4-2), Bengals (3-3) and Steelers (4-2) could have interest.

MARQUISE BROWN

“Hollywood” Brown already was traded once from Baltimore to Arizona last year. He hasn’t matched the production he had with the Ravens in 2021, but only had 11 games with Kyler Murray last season.

Brown has 32 catches for 383 yards and three TDs this season and would be a big boost for an offense that needs a speedy receiver to complement its group. The Chiefs (6-1) seem to be the best fit, but the Chargers (2-4) and even Panthers could be among many suitors.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl