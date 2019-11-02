University High girls second at state cross country meet — boys fourth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With four runners scoring between 12th and 23rd, University High’s girls repeated as runners up to Signal Mountain in today’s state cross country championships.

The Lady Bucs were paced by sophomore Isabelle Johnson’s 22:16.4, which was good for 16th overall and 12th in scoring. Senior Anna Bader was close behind in 22:28.6 (13th, 18th).

“We didn’t have anybody on the podium individually, but they came in behind Signal Mountain and they just pack ran,” coach Maggie Whitson said.

“In my seven years at University School I’ve just preached to them, the way you get on the podium is by pack running. You don’t always have to be the team up front, you just have to be all together, and today they were.”

Melina Summey, a freshman, was 18th (23rd overall) in 22:41 while senior Camilla Rivas, running in her fourth state meet, finished in 23:00.9 (23rd/32nd). Senior Anna Davidson, also running in her fourth meet, rounded out the scoring with a 24:59.3 good for 53rd (71st overall).

Rivas, Davidson and Bader have been part of two runner-up teams and 2017’s third-place squad. “It’s a little bittersweet for them, because they were definitely excited that they were up on the podium but that’s their last state meet. They are focused on the track season, so it’s not over yet.”

UH sophomore Nick Daniel, center, finished fourth in the boys’ race.

UH’s boys, the two-time defending state champions, couldn’t pull off a three-peat but Nick Daniel, a sophomore, was fourth overall in 17:17.3. The team also finished fourth. Scoring along with Daniel were seniors Thomas Johnson, Hayden Charles and Nate Tucker and junior Clay Duncan.

“I’m proud of this team,” Whitson said. “We lost two really big seniors last year in Porter Bradley and Blake Ryan and another senior two years ago, Pablo Rivas.”

Whitson said Daniel “has been a staple leader for the program this year.” He should have help next year despite the departure of four seniors. “We have some guys from the middle school program coming up so I’m excited to see what they can do.”