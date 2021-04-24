Union’s season comes to a close in the state semifinals

The Bears fell to Appomattox County in the Class 2 state football semifinals

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The magical run for the Union High School football team came to a halt Saturday afternoon as the Bears fell to reigning state champions Appomattox County 51-20 in the VHSL Class 2 state football semifinals at Bullitt Park.

The game didn’t start out well for the Big Stone Gap squad as the Raiders led 21-0 in the second quarter before the Bears could crack the goose egg with a Zavier Lomax touchdown. Union went into the half trailing 31-6 with the help of three first half turnovers.

Class act team from Appomattox, players coming over to talk to our players…. Total class!! pic.twitter.com/anRS2koguO — Union High School (@unionbearslive) April 24, 2021

Union came out of the break with another touchdown from Lomax, which cut the deficit to 17, but every time the Bears seemed to gain ground, the Raiders snatched it right back.

Saturday’s performance showed once again why this Appomattox team is poised to capture another state championship. The Raiders haven’t scored less than 41 points this season and haven’t given up more than 21.

The loss gives Union a 6-3 record on the season.