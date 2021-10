JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) - Washington County and power provider BrightRidge may be headed to court over a Bitcoin mine next to a BrightRidge substation unless attorneys from both sides can come to an agreement.

That was the upshot of a report from County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson Monday, a month after commissioners directed her and Planning Director Angie Charles to order the Red Dog Technologies operation shut down for violating the A-3 zoning resolution.