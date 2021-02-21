Union takes down East Rockingham in Class 2 state title game

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Union dominated all four quarters against Rockingham as the Bears sealed their 62-47 Class 2 state championship victory Sunday afternoon at Union High School.

The Big Stone Gap squad chalked up its first postseason victory when it beat Radford in the state semifinals game. Union head coach Zack Moore realizes how special this seasons was for his team.

“I’m proud of our guys, really proud of the effort we gave all year,” Moore said. “I’m just excited for them. They’ve earned this, they earned the opportunity to play in the game and we just finished the deal. We got to the finish line and we won the race.”

Union sophomore forward Bradley Bunch echoes his head coaches words.

“It feels amazing, this was our last goal and we completed it and I’m just so proud of our team and I’m so happy,” Bunch said.

The Bears wrapped up their season with a 16-3 record.