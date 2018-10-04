Unicoi Co.’s Kody Lewis named the week 7 TV-11 player of the week

Unicoi Co. junior running back Kody Lewis entered his junior season with a goal to reach 1,000 yards rushing, in just his 6th game of the year, he checked that off the list

“Had a season goal of 1,000 yards and I’ve already topped that so just go beyond i guess.”



Lewis surpassed the millenium mark Friday against Chuckey-Doak, rushing for 328 yards to go along with 4 rushing touchdowns and helping move the Blue Devils to 6-1 on the year.



“We had some great blocking on the o-line and on the outside for the wide receivers and got open field and just got away.”



“First play of the game he took it over 80 yards for a touchdown, so that’s always a good way to start the game. he’s had success all year running the football and that’s a credit to him and our offensive lineman. when he’s got the ball in his hands, anytime he’s got a chance to score. so he’s definitely exciting to watch play.”



and now with one of his seasons goal in his back pocket, Lewis has his sights set on a few others that need to be crossed off.

“Trying to beat the school record right now, but i’d really love to win the conference championship. feel like we’re very prepared and just got to keep working.”



“Trying to take it one game at a time and we’re certainly happy where we’re at right now. we’re just trying to stay focused and take it one week at a time, but, like I said, anytime he touches it he’s got a chance to score so he’s a weapon for us and I’m glad we’ve got him for two more years.”



“Kody, on behalf of Champion Chevrolet and Watauga Orthopaedics, congratulations on being selected as the player of the week.”



At Unicoi, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports

