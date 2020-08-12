Underclassmen litter the ETSU roster as the Bucs prepare for the season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee was originally supposed to kick the season off against Mars Hill in early September, but just like most of this year, their season isn’t going according to plan.

No matter what the future holds for the Buccaneers, it’ll be a bunch of fresh faces that will have to contribute to the program. This years squad features 60 redshirt or true freshman, including reigning News Channel 11 Player of the Year and quarterback Cade Larkins.

The current Buccaneers’ practice consists of two different groups with the positions spread out all over the field. Head coach Randy Sanders oversees both practices, while athletic director Scott Carter was on hand on Tuesday.

All the coaches were required to wear masks and players needed to wear them underneath their helmets. The first scheduled game of the season is at home against Samford on September 19.