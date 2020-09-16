Undefeated Sullivan South gearing up for final showdown against Central

The Rebels are undefeated on the season, while the Cougars are 2-1

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The only bump along the road for Sullivan South in 2020 was missing its opener due to Covid, but after being absent from week one, the Rebels are firing on all cylinders.

Justin Hilton and his boys are 4-0 this season and outscoring opponents 145-24. A Rebels county counterpart and longtime rival, Central, is also having plenty of success this season. The Cougars are 2-1 on the year and haven’t scored less than 26 points this season.

Since Central, North and South are combining schools next year, this will be the final showdown between the adversaries. On top of this showdown carrying a lot of bragging rights, it’s also crucial in the conference.

“I think the most important thing is that it is a conference game for us,” Hilton said. “All the other things that play into it when Central became a part of this school when it was opened, so it’s a natural rivalry but for our season this year we really need to get a conference win.”

Sullivan South center Eli Robinette echoed his coaches words.

“It’s a big game, it’s also a conference game and has effects on the playoffs so just a game we need to win,” Robinette said.

Rebels linebacker and tight end Noah Drumwright also knows the hatred these two teams have for each other.

“We have always had a rivalry towards each other so this being the last year I think it’s going to a very big game,” Drumwright said.