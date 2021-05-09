UNCG sweeps Saturdays doubleheader to earn series victory over ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team wasn’t able to honor its seniors the proper way as the Buccaneers were swept in Saturday’s doubleheader against UNCG, which gave the series to the Spartans.

The Johnson City squad fell behind early in the first game, but was able to bounce back by scoring five runs in the fifth to make the contest even once again. The Spartans answered by tallying eight unanswered runs, including six in the seventh.

It didn’t get much better in the second contest with UNCG chalking up the first six runs of the game. Once again, ETSU slowly dug themselves out of the hole and even cut the deficit down to one. The Spartans ended all hope with a two-run homerun in the ninth to seal the victory.

Despite the losses, the Buccaneers are still in second place in the SoCon’s Blue Division with a 10-12 record, but the Spartans sit in third with a 9-14 mark.