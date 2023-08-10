Stoney Creek, TN — This weeks high school football preview is in Stoney Creek where the Unaka Rangers are not battling with numbers this season, instead it will be experience.

The Rangers lost all their skill players from last seasons team that went 7-5 and made school history by capturing the schools first ever playoff victory.

With 2 back to back seasons with 7 victories coach O’Brien Bennett has changed the culture of this program and despite losing a lot of 4 year starters the Rangers still feel they can be successful.

“We’ve had some guys that, again, have worked really hard but have stepped into leadership roles and they’re new, they’re inexperienced. And so they’re going to have some growing pains. But they’ve they’ve developed the next man up mentality. They’ve taken a lot of pride in making sure that that it doesn’t become a rebuilding year, so to speak, that they can continue to move the program forward.”

“From what coaches told me. We’ve gotten better every season. Last year we won our first playoff game ever, which was huge. And I mean, this year I hope that we can do even more.”

“It’s definitely rebuilding, but we’ve had a lot of people step up. We’ve been working hard and a lot of people have been putting in work in the weight room.”

The Rangers will open the season Friday, August 18 at Chuckey-Doak…