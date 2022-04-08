BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two athletes from Sullivan East High School have signed to compete in basketball and volleyball on a collegiate level.

Riley Nelson, a talented volleyball player, signed with King University. Nelson was a district tournament MVP, regional tournament MVP and first-team all-conference and Three Rivers Hitter of the Year.

Dylan Bartley (Photo: Courtesy Kim Carrier Sullivan East Athletic Director )

Riley Nelson (Photo: Courtesy Kim Carrier Sullivan East Athletic Director )

Nelson said that while she will miss teachers, friends, coaches and principals from Sullivan East, she is excited about the new opportunities in store for her at King University. Nelson encourages her fellow teammates to enjoy their time at Sullivan East while they have it because it will be over with before they know it.

Dylan Bartley signed with Milligan University to play basketball. Bartley has played in 123 varsity basketball games and is a two-time all-state player, three-time conference player of the year and one-time Northeast Tennessee player of the year.

Bartley is also first all-time in 3-point makes, second in all-time rebounds, and second in all-time FTs attempts and makes.

Bartley said that he will miss the coaches and teammates that guided him into the position that he finds himself in today, he is excited to start a new chapter and meet new people at Milligan.

Bartley thanks everyone who has held him accountable and says they have been a big part of his success, saying he wouldn’t be where he is without his teammates.