Two-A-Days: Virginia High

The Bearcats will try to build off a 4-3 record with new head coach Derrick Patterson

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia High football team will have a new face calling plays this season with Derrick Patterson taking over the Bearcats program.

The 32-year old is bringing a pretty impressive resume to the Bristol squad in which he spent the past seven seasons at Holston. He led the Cavaliers to a 24-47 record with three postseason trips, but his best year came this past spring.

Patterson led the Cavaliers to a 6-2 record, which resulted in the programs first Hogoheegee District championship since 1984. This also produced the school’s first regional championship since 2009. If Patterson wants these type of results at Virginia High, he knows he’ll have to treat it more like a marathon than a sprint.

“Just take it day-by-day, obviously we want to work towards a team that has a winning record, work towards winning championships,” Patterson said. “For us, we’ve got to focus on ourselves and we got to come out everyday and work.”

“Just be in the moment and don’t worry about what’s going to happen later on in the season, how many games we’re going to win and stuff like that. Obviously that’s part of your goals, but if we can focus on ourselves, be in the moment, come here, work hard, be unselfish, care about each other, that’s what it’s all about.”

Patterson is pleased with what his roster is bringing to the field this season and his new players are pretty impressed with their new head coach.

“He wants to change the culture around, he wants us to win, he wants us to get better and he’s pushing us more. He’s always hyped up, he’s ready for practice, he’s ready to work,” senior wide receiver/outside linebacker Ajaani Delaney said.

“He always brings a lot of good energy, he’s always hyped up, he gets the team hyped up better and I feel like we’re more intense. More intense in the weight room, more intense on the field,” junior wide receiver/defensive back Conner Davidson said.